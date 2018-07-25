Iranian men’s sabre team finishes 6th at World Fencing C’ships

Iranian squad comprising Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Mojtaba Abedini suffered 37-45 loss to Georgia in the quarterfinal and failed to advance to the next round.

Iran, then, faced France for 5-8 places where they managed to edge past the European team 45-44 and advanced to the 5-6 places final against Germany.

German sabre team narrowly defeated Iran 45-44 and win the 5th rank of this category of competitions.

South Korea and Italy have reached the final of this category and will compete for the gold in the coming hours.

The 2018 World Fencing Championships is being held from 19 to 27 July in China’s Wuxi in both men and women’s epee, foil and sabre categories.

