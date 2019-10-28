Iran finishes vice champion in Asian U-23 Fencing C’ship

The Iranian squad comprised of Nima Zahedi, Shahriar Golzar, Amir Hossein Shaker, and Ahmad Reza Shahmiri lost to South Korean team 45 to 28 in the final match to stand in the second place of Asian U-23 Fencing Championships.

The Iranian fencers defected the host country Thailand in the semi-final stage 45 to 44 and gained a victory against Philippine in the quarter-final stage.

The 2019 Asian Under 23 Fencing Championships was held on 23-28 October in Bangkok, Thailand.

