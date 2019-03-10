  1. Sports
Iran team vice champion in Sabre World Cup

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The Iranian men’s national sabre team has become the vice champion of Sabre World Cup in Italy.

The Iranian squad comprised of Ali Pakdaman, Mojtaba Abedini, Mohammad Fotouhi, and Mohammad Rahbari coached by Payman Fakhri lost to South Korean team today in the final match of Sabre World Cup in Italy.

The Iranian fencers lost to the East Asian team 45 to 28 to stand in the second place in sabre division.

Iranian squad had gained a victory against the host country Italy in the semi-final stage to advance to the final versus the South Korean team, while they had defeated Spain, Canada and Hungary teams to reach the semifinals.

