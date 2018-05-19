Resistance, sole way to secure Palestinians' rights

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Khaled Al-Qadoumi, the Representative of Hamas Movement in Tehran, that 'resistance' is Palestinians' only way to secure thier rights after Trump’s embassy move.

“Palestinian resistance will not allow the US embassy to remain unscathed in Jerusalem al-Quds,” said Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

The Iranian official made the remarks in Tehran while meeting with Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Hamas Movement in Tehran Khaled Al-Qadoumi.

The meeting was scheduled to get updated about the latest developments in Palestine where 58 Palestinians were killed by Israeli snipers in a bid to disperse peaceful demonstrators protesting the US embassy move to Jerusalem al-Quds.

“Time is not in the Zionist regime’s favor ... and the only way to secure the Palestinians’ rights is through resistance,” reiterated the Iranian former deputy foreign minister.

“The main agents of disability and insecurity in the region are US and the Zionist regime which continue to escalate crises and violence in the region,” highlighted Mr. Amir-Abdollahian.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will continuously keep protecting the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine,” he added.

“Trump is quite delusional and his ill-considered remarks about recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist regime proves how they are not committed to the international regulations; this will speed up the occurance of an Intifada for the return of Palestinians to their motherland,” he added.

The Palestinian envoy, for his part, described Trump’s remarks as “airheaded” and reassured that resistance will fight against the Israeli regime and the US.

YNG/4300712