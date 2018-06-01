Intl. Quds Day raises doubts about basic strategy of Zionist regime

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Head of the IRGC's Public Relations Office Brigadier General Ramazan Sharif pointed to the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan entitled “Quds Day” recommended by the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), saying, “Intl. Quds Day questioned the basic strategy of the Zionist regime.”

He made the above remarks ahead of this week’s Friday prayers sermon in Tehran University’s campus and added, “this year, International Quds Day will be definitely organized different from the past years.”

The sacred land of Palestine was occupied by the Zionist regime thirty years ago before the Islamic Revolution with the plots waged by the US and UK, he said, adding, “this year marks seventy years of occupation of this land and territory.”

Every year, on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the oppression and tyranny inflicted to the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime is reminded to the people of world which is a crushing blow to the Zionist regime, he maintained.

Today, one of the salient specifications of the Palestinian Intifada is the presence of young generation who are ready to return to their homeland, he said, adding, “the huge and massive demonstration of Palestinians took place in the last eight weeks indicates that the aspirations of Palestine are still alive.”

He lashed out at the US embassy move to al-Quds (Jerusalem) and said, “this heinous move was a turning point which disclosed the flagrant support of US from Zionist regime.”

MA/4311276