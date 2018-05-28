Iran dismisses rumors on talks with Israel as ‘entirely false’

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) –Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied reports on indirect talks between Iran and Israel in Jordan, saying the fake reports are aimed at diverting public attention from some Arab countries’ treason against the Palestinian cause.

Bahram Ghasemi, in response to claims made by some Israeli and Saudi media about indirect negotiations between Iran and the Israeli regime in Jordan, said the claim is entirely false and an act of propaganda.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not recognize the fake, occupying and terrorist regime of Israel in absolute terms, and the purpose of such false propaganda is explicit and entirely clear to everyone," he added.

Ghasemi went on to point out, “in the midst of some Arab countries' betrayal of the Palestinian cause and their longstanding resistance and fight for the liberation of their lands, it is not surprising to see the biased and absurd reports by some websites with a Hebrew-Arabic leaning aimed at diverting the world's public opinion from the Zionist regime’s recent crimes.”

