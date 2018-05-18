Top cleric calls on govt. to stand firmly in talks with EU

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Provisional Friday Prayers Leaders Hojjatoleslam Sedighi urged Iran’s nuclear negotiators to take necessary guarantees from European countries after US pullout from JCPOA and said, “however, government should take tough and stringent measures while in talks with the European side.”

He pointed to the US Embassy move from Tel Aviv to al-Quds and said, “relocation of US Embassy to Jerusalem is the most important disaster that is the hot issue of the Islamic world at the curent situation.”

Given the above issue, US government has contravened international law in the field of moving its embassy to al-Quds, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sedighi referred to the global reactions of countries to the atrocities and crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinian people especially on Nakba Day and said, “some heads of Islamic and Arab countries have ignored the issue of Palestine and have adopted silence against these crimes.”

He called on leaders of the Islamic countries to practice unity and amity with one another in order to foil plots waged by US and Zionist regime in the region.

Turning to the recent decision adopted by the US President Trump to pullout from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution has repeatedly reiterated that US is not trustworthy and negotiating with US and its allies does not bear fruit.”

In conclusion, Friday Prayers Leader Sedighi once again advised Iranian nuclear negotiators to adopt firm stance against European countries after the US pullout from JCPOA and said, “the government should hold constructive and fruitful talks with European in order to save JCPOA.”

