Some Arab states ignoring concerns of Islamic world

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that some Arab countries have aligned with the United States and Zionist regime and are far from the goals and concerns of the Islamic world.

Speaking in an extraordinary OIC (Organization of Islamic Conference) summit, held in Turkish capital Istanbul on Friday, to study the latest developments in Palestine, Zarif strongly condemned crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and US Embassy move to al-Quds (Jerusalem) and said, “such critical situation indicates that some Arab states are heavily dependent on the US.”

Instead of supporting the inalienable right of the oppressed people of Palestine, it is regrettable that some Arab countries have cooperated with the Zionist regime and the United States and have put Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon in the list of terrorist groups, Zarif observed.

He called on the leaders of Islamic world and international community to prevent crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians shortly after the US support of the Zionist regime in relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds.

The voices of objection being heard from some Arab countries show that the Muslim world is united against the US and the Israel's moves, and a few dependent countries cannot represent the 1.5-billion strong Muslim world, Zarif said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Turkish capital Istanbul today morning for participating in extraordinary OIC summit in order to support Palestine and study the latest developments in the occupied lands and territories.

