Palestinian resistance to prevent survival of US embassy in al-Quds

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Special Aide to Iranian Parliament Speaker for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that time is not in favor of the Zionist regime, adding, “under such circumstances, resistance of Palestinian people will not allow the survival of US Embassy in al-Quds (Jerusalem).”

He made the above remark in the presence of a number of western and American thinkers and intellectuals participating in International New Horizon Conference.

He lashed out that the flagrant violation of JCPOA by US President Trump and following the US pullout from JCPOA and said, “non-compliance of US to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA, as endorsed by UNSC, is in full contradiction with the international rules and regulations, the issue of which can jeopardize peace and security in the world significantly.”

Secretary General of the International Conference to Support Palestinian Intifada pointed to the situation of the region and said, “destructive role of US and some of its allies in financing terrorist groups is the main source of insecurity and instability in the region.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian referred to a humanitarian disaster in Yemen and said, “political approach is the sole way out of crisis in Yemen and Bahrain.”

Western and American participants in this Confernece strongly condemned the relocation of US Embassy to Al-Quds and emphasized the negative consequences of such move in future.

In conclusion, he clarified the significant measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in uprooting ISIS in the region and emphasized, “the current time is not in favor of the Zionist regime, so that Palestinian people will not allow survival of US Embassy in Jerusalem.”

MA/4299612