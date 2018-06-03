Journalists from 20 different countries to cover Intl. Quds Day

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – More than 150 journalists, photographers and cameramen from 20 different countries will come to Iran to cover International Quds Day held on June 8.

Also more than 100 TV channels and news agencies will cover the event indirectly via the reports of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), IRNA reported.

Press coverage of this international event in Iran will be provided by some 5300 Iranian and foreign journalists, photographers and cameramen totally.

International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan. It was initiated by the founder of Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism.

“We will pray in Quds” is the official motto chosen for International Quds Day 2018.

