US more inferior than ever among Muslim countries

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani described the extraordinary OIC summit in Turkey "an opportunity for the Muslim world to declare its support for the Palestinian people and to condemn the illegal relocation of US embassy to Jerusalem (al-Quds)," saying US is more inferior than ever in the Muslim world.

Rouhani made the remarks on Friday morning at Mehrabad Airport, before leaving Tehran for Istanbul to attend the OIC extraordinary summit on the latest serious developments in the State of Palestine.

He stressed that defending Palestine and al-Quds is defending Islamic values and saving the great and civilized Palestinian nation from current regretful conditions.

"The relocation of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds is illegal and contrary to international laws and regulations," he noted, adding this move has ndoubtedly provoked the anger and protests of across Muslim world.

Rouhani said his visit to Istanbul is upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to attend the extraordinary summit of OIC. He added that the summit is slated to investigate two incidents; first, "illegal transfer of US embassy to al-Quds" and second, "brutal slaughter of Palestinians by Zionist regime."

He condoled with the great nation of Palestine on behalf of Iranians and added "the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been the advocate of the oppressed; one of the major goals of Islamic Revolution is the freedom of al-Quds and occupied Palestine; our nation will definately pursue this aspiration until it comes true."

Over 60 Palestinians lost their lives and over 2,700 others were injured during the military crackdown on the anti-occupation demonstration, which was held on the eve of Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe) Day and coincided with the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds.

The summit will be attended by Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, Afghan President Ashraf Gani, Mauritanian President Mohammad Ould Abdulaziz, Emir of Kuwait, the king of Jordan and the Egyptian foreign minister.

The summit is expected to produce a strongly-worded resolution condemning the recent Israeli aggression.

