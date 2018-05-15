Tehran urges intl. community, UNSC to respond to Zionists crimes in Palestine

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Iranian Cabinet Spokesperson Mohammad Bagher Nobakht condemned the violent crackdown of Palestinian protests against US embassy move and urged the international community to respond to crimes.

“Certainly the awake conscience of the world is monitoring the crimes of the Zionist regime, a regime which has claims while speaking but in practice pays no respect to the minimum of human rights,” said Iranian Cabinet Spokesperson Mohammad Bagher Nobakht on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a presser touching upon the recent incidents in the international arena including the US embassy move to Jerusalem al-Quds and Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015.

“The first thing that happened in the past couple of days was the illogical and apolitical decision of Trump for leaving the JCPOA which was immediately responded by the Iranian president,” recounted Mr. Nobakht.

“The other incident is the big bloody crimes of the usurping regime which are committed with full-fletched support of US in Palestine. In the past couple of days this regime has killed 59 and wounded 2771 Palestinians,” highlighted Mr. Nobakht, condemning the violent crackdown of protests in Palestine.

“In addition to condemning these crimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the international community and especially the United Nations Security Council to be proportionately responsive to these measures of the Zionist regime with strong supports from US,” he underlined.

