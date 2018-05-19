Sadr alliance announced winner of Iraq elections

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The final results of the Iraqi election were announced on Saturday morning showing the Sairoon Coalition, led by Moqtada al-Sadr, won the most seats, followed by Fatih Coalition.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission announced the final results a week after the polls were closed.

According to the final results, the ‘Sairoon’ Coalition, led by Muqtada Sadr came first with 54 seats, followed by al-Fatih Coalition led by Hadi al-Amiri with 47.

Meanwhile, al-Nasr Alliance, headed by Prime Minister al-Abadi took the third place with 42.

The turnout in Kurdish areas including the Kurdistan Regional Government as well as the disputed areas like Kirkuk and other areas in Nainawa and Diala provinces, was higher than the rest of Iraq.

The Kurdish political parties won 58 seats on aggregate.

In multi-ethnic oil-rich province of Kirkuk, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) previously led by former Iraq President Jalal Talabani won 6 seats, while the Arab and Turkmen blocs took the other 6 seats (each 3).

Among the Kurdish political parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by former KRG President Masoud Barzani came first with 25 seats, while the PUK came second with 18 seats.

In a statement published on Monday, Iran’s embassy in Iraq congratulated the successful Iraq’s parliamentary election.

The Iraqi parliamentary elections were held last Saturday throughout the country in a largely peaceful environment. Some 25 million Iraqis were eligible to vote, of which nearly 45% participated.

More than 7,000 candidates were running for 329 parliamentary seats in 18 governorates.

The 2018 election was the fourth parliamentary election after the fall of the Ba'ath regime in Iraq, while the turnout was reported to be the lowest.

KI/4300089