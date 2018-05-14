Iran embassy congratulates successful Iraq election

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a statement published on Monday, Iran’s embassy in Iraq congratulated the successful Iraq’s parliamentary election.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the successful holding of Iraq’s parliamentary election in a secure and calm atmosphere and considers it as the continuation of Iraq’s remarkable victories against terrorism, the statement said.

Congratulating the nation and government of Iraq for the election, Iran hopes to further cement the friendly relations between the two countries, the statement highlighted.

Iraqi people went to polls on Saturday to choose 329 parliamentarian in 18 provinces.

MAH/ 97022413147