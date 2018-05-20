Iran plays no role in forming Iraq’s new government

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Mahmood Al-Rubaie, a member of ‘Sadeqoon’ political group, has dismissed the claims that Iran is interfering in the formation of new Iraqi government, calling them a US conspiracy.

Sadeqoon took part in the recent Iraq parliamentary elections as part of Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi’s Victory Coalition.

Al-Rubaie told IRNA news agency that some news outlets in Iraq have launched a propaganda campaign with the support of the United States accusing Iran of interfering in Iraqi internal affairs.

Al-Rubaie said that Iran has not been interfering in ongoing political dialogues to form the new Iraqi government.

He further added that the Iraqis will be able to rule themselves as they overcame ISIL terrorist group.

Al-Rubaie said the Victory Coalition plans to support Popular Mobilization Forces as wells as the poor in Iraq in line with its promises during its political campaign.

