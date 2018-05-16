Iran seeks strengthening relations with Iraq

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – In a post published in his twitter page on Wednesday, Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the successful parliamentary election to Iraqi people and emphasized the continuation of strategic ties between the two countries.

He hailed the successful holding of Iraq’s parliamentary election which follows the victory against Takfiri terrorism and guards [Iraq’s] independence, territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its strategic ties with Iraq to further cement the relations,” Amir-Abdollahian wrote.

Iraqi people went to polls on Saturday to choose 329 parliamentarian in 18 provinces. With over 91 percent of votes counted in 16 of Iraq's 18 provinces, the Sairoon Alliance of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadris is set to win Iraq's parliamentary elections. The final results will be announced today on May 16.

