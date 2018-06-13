Iraq’s Sairoon bloc announces coalition with al-Fatih

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – The Sairoon Coalition, led by Moqtada al-Sadr which came first in recent Iraqi parliamentary elections has announced a coalition with Fatih to form the next Iraqi government.

The Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced last night a surprise alliance with al-Fatih bloc, led by Hadi al-Amiri which came second in May elections.

Sadr made the announcement at a joint conference with Hadi al-Amiri in the holy city of Najaf, saying that the coalition was important to accelerate the formation of a national government.

The two political leaders said that the door was open for other winning political lists to join them in forming the government.

According to the final results from Iraq's elections, the ‘Sairoon’ Coalition came first with 54 seats, followed by Amiri's al-Fatih Coalition with 47.

Meanwhile, al-Nasr Alliance, headed by Prime Minister al-Abadi took the third place with 42.

