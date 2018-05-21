Baghdad remains Tehran’s strategic ally: Amir-Abdollahian

“The actual election result in Iraq was the people’s vote for independence, security, protection of territorial integrity, and putting a stop to occupation,” wrote Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Sunday evening.
He stressed that Iraq has no place for the US and other sponsors of terrorism, adding “the informed leadership and nation of Iraq will remain a powerful pillar of a prosperous, free and independent Iraq, as well as a strategic ally to Tehran.”
“Baghdad has and will continue to have an important position in the region,” he added.
The Sa'iroun (Marchers) political bloc, cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's alliance with communists, was announced by Iraq's electoral commission on Sat. as the winner of the country's parliamentary elections. Sadr's alliance captured 54 parliamentary seats, followed by al-Fatih Coalition led by Hadi al-Amiri with 47. Al-Nasr Alliance, headed by Prime Minister al-Abadi, took the third place with 42 seats.
