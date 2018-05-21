Baghdad remains Tehran’s strategic ally: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Iranian official Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iraqi leadership and nation will remain Iran’s strategic ally, following Iraq’s first national elections since the country declared complete victory over ISIL.

“The actual election result in Iraq was the people’s vote for independence, security, protection of territorial integrity, and putting a stop to occupation,” wrote Iranian Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Sunday evening.

He stressed that Iraq has no place for the US and other sponsors of terrorism, adding “the informed leadership and nation of Iraq will remain a powerful pillar of a prosperous, free and independent Iraq, as well as a strategic ally to Tehran.”

“Baghdad has and will continue to have an important position in the region,” he added.

The Sa'iroun (Marchers) political bloc, cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's alliance with communists, was announced by Iraq's electoral commission on Sat. as the winner of the country's parliamentary elections. Sadr's alliance captured 54 parliamentary seats, followed by al-Fatih Coalition led by Hadi al-Amiri with 47. Al-Nasr Alliance, headed by Prime Minister al-Abadi, took the third place with 42 seats.

