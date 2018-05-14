Initial results suggest Sadr alliance heading Iraq elections

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – According to preliminary figures released by Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission, Muqtada al-Sadr alliance ‘Saeroon’ is leading the Saturday parliamentary elections, followed by Hadi al-Amiri’s bloc.

According to the initial results, the ‘Saeron’ Coalition, supported by Muqtada Sadr, and Hadi al-Amiri bloc 'Fatah', who is close to the Popular Mobilization Forces, are leading the majority of Iraqi provinces in the Sunday parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Abadi’s Nasr (Victory) Coalition appeared to be in the third place according to figures from 10 provinces.

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission had announced earlier that the turnout which stood at 44 percent was lower than any other elections since 2003. The record low turnout was partly blamed on a curfew and restrictions on movement of vehicle which was imposed due to security concerns.

More than 7,000 candidates were running for 329 parliamentary seats in 18 provinces.

