Iran seeking Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Georgian counterpart Janelidze on Thursday in Baku that Iran expects Georgia’s contribution to tap the transit corridor of the Persian Gulf-the Black Sea.

Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who visited Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to attend the quadlateral meeting with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, met with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze on Thursday afternoon.

“We are after developing bilateral relations with Georgia in areas of banking ties, rail connection between Iran and Georgia, tapping the transit corridor of the Persian Gulf-the Black Sea, and using the capacities of Georgia to export Iranian goods,” said the Iranian top diplomat in this meeting.

Mr. Zarif also hailed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries at international venues as important and called for forming the joint consular commission of Iran and Georgia.

The Georgian top diplomat, for his part, voiced content with the expansion of bilateral ties between Iran and Georgia, especially in the course of the last year, and called for joint investment in projects to transfer technical and engineering knowledge to Georgia.

He also called for opening of Iranian banks in Georgia to develop trade interaction between the two countries.

