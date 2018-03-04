‘Retouch’ scoops Best Intl. Short at Ireland's ADIFF

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri has won the Best International Short award at the 16th Audi Dublin International Film Festival (ADIFF) in Ireland.

Mazaheri’s short film ‘Retouch’ managed to scoop the Best International Short award in competition with other top films vying at the 16th edition of Audi Dublin International Film Festival.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

'Retouch' has recently won five top prizes at the 4th Short Movie Club Film Festival in Belarus, and the 9th session of Cinalfama Lisbon’s International Film Festival in Portugal.

The 2018 ADIFF ran from 21st February to 5th March in Dublin, Ireland.

