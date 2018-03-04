‘Israfil’ to vie at 19th Festival Intl. du Film d’Aubagne

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – ‘Israfil’, director Ida Panahandeh's follow-up to ‘Nahid’, will take part in the 19th Festival International du Film d’Aubagne in France.

‘Israfil’, director Ida Panahandeh, has been accepted into the competition section of the Festival International du Film d’Aubagne in Marseille, France, along with nine other titles from Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Bulgaria, Greece and Tunisia.

‘Israfil’ narrates the story of the widowed Mahi (Hadieh Tehrani) who loses her only son. Behrooz, her teenage sweetheart, who had left Iran following the scandal of his relationship with her, appears at the funeral. The relationship shows signs of resuming but Behrooz now has a much younger fiancé. On the horns of these emotional entanglements the three characters have to make decisions not only about their emotions, but also their future lives.

The Festival International du Film d’Aubagne, organized by the ALCIME association, is dedicated to the promotion of young cinematographic creation and music composition for film. The 19th edition of the event will be held on 19-24 March, 2018.

MS/4242977