Martyred Leader funeral to be held after Muharram 1st decade

The headquarters for commemorating the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued its second statement on Tuesday about arrangements for the funeral and memorial ceremonies of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution and members of his family.

The statement emphasized that extensive preparations are underway to ensure the dignified holding of farewell, funeral, and burial ceremonies, while warning against circulating speculation and unverified reports regarding the timing and details of the events in domestic and foreign media.

It noted that such rumors have created confusion among those wishing to attend the historic gathering and stressed that they hold no validity.

According to the statement, and in line with the martyred Leader’s longstanding commitment to commemorating the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussein (AS), the funeral and burial ceremonies will be held after the first ten days of Muharram, once the Ashura mourning period has concluded.

The announcement further stated that the decision also reflects the need to respect the widespread observance of Muharram ceremonies across Iran and the Islamic world.

It added that final scheduling and logistical arrangements are being coordinated by relevant authorities and popular organizations to ensure proper services for mourners.

The statement concluded that detailed information regarding the ceremonies will be announced at a later time by the headquarters.

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military officials and civilians.

MNA