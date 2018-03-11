‘It Rains Slowly’ wins Best Film at Nepal’s Human Rights Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati has won the Best Feature Film Award at the 6th edition of Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF).

‘It Rains Slowly’ directed by Saeed Nejati is set in Turkey just before the coup d’état 1980, narrating the story of a teacher who teaches his students about freedom and how to resist injustice.

Nejati’s feature won the festival’s best film award in the fiction category.

The Sixth Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) was held during March 7-10, 2018 in Kathmandu.

Over 30 selected films from around the globe made on human rights issues were screened during the festival.

The NHRIFF also screened three other Iranian films including 'Compatriot' directed by Mahtab Soleimani, 'Release from Heaven' directed by Ali Nouri-Oskouei, and 'Pink' directed by Mahboubeh Mohammadzaki.

