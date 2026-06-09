Iran FM warns against new US miscalculation in Persian Gulf

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," wrote Abbas Araghchi in a post on his X account on Tuesday evening.

"To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too," the top Iranian diplomat further said.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that an advanced Apache helicopter conducting a patrol mission over the Strait of Hormuz had been targeted by Iranian forces.

MNA