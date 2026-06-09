  1. Politics
Jun 9, 2026, 11:17 PM

Iran FM warns against new US miscalculation in Persian Gulf

Iran FM warns against new US miscalculation in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister has warned against any potential US miscalculation in the Persian Gulf, stressing that while Iran prefers diplomacy, it is fully capable of responding to threats if necessary.

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," wrote Abbas Araghchi in a post on his X account on Tuesday evening.

"To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too," the top Iranian diplomat further said.

FM warns against new US miscalculation in Persian Gulf

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that an advanced Apache helicopter conducting a patrol mission over the Strait of Hormuz had been targeted by Iranian forces. 

MNA

News ID 245211

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