‘Retouch’ to vie at Freiburg Intl. Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri will compete in Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) in March and ten other film events later this year.

The Fribourg International Film Festival, which has hosted other Iranian films including ‘Jila’ and ‘The Gambler’ directed by Karim Lak-Zadeh and "Ants Apartment" directed by Tofiq Amani, will screenplay another Iranian short film ‘Retouch’ by Kaveh Mazaheri at the completion section.

This is the 72nd film contests that Retouch’ is featured in. In addition to the FIFF, Rutosh will compete at 10 other festivals.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

The 32nd edition of Fribourg International Film Festival (FIFF) will be held on March 16-24, 2018 in Fribourg, Switzerland. According to its website, the festival aims to promote quality films and thus contribute to ensuring cinematographic and cultural diversity in Switzerland as well as throughout Europe. In this spirit, it selects works essentially from Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe. In this respect, FIFF is the Swiss reference event and enjoys wide renown on the international scene.

