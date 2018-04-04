‘21 Days Later’ wins Best Film at Germany’s KiKiFe

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – ‘21 Days Later’, a feature film directed by Mohammad Reza Kheradmanda, has won Best Film award at the 25th Kinder Kino Fest (KiKiFe) in Germany.

'21 Days Later' is a melodrama which revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Kheradmanda, the Iranian film managed to win the Best Film award at the 25th edition of Kinder Kino Fest (KiKiFe), as the biggest children film festival in south of Germany.

According to the festival’s website, the event consists of three major categories including performances of children and youth films from home and abroad, divided into the three sections of Competition, Panorama and Retrospective; the production of short and animated films by children and adolescents under the supervision of filmmakers and media educators; and development and implementation of playful-informative accompanying programs and teaching material on selected films by students of the College of Education.

The 25th edition of the festival was held on 19-25 March in the town of Schwäbisch Gmünd in Germany.

