‘Forouzan’ to vie at PickurFlick Indie Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Forouzan’ directed by Mirabbas Khosravinejad has made it into the main competition section of the March edition of PickurFlick Indie Film Festival in India.

‘Forouzan’, directed by Mirabbad Khosravinejad, will vie with other titles from the US, Brazil, UK, Spain, Canada, Australia and host country India at the March edition of the PickurFlick Film Festival.

‘Forouzan’ narrates the story of a young woman whose husband has recently passed away. She lives with her two young children in a village, and protects a herd of sheep against the attack of thieves at night.

Pickurflick Indie Film Festival supports independent film makers from around the globe, held monthly online and offline in New Delhi.

The March edition of the festival is scheduled for 11-18, and ‘Forouzan’ fill be screened at the Instituto Cervantes venue on March 11.

MS/4241521