Rights advocates are accomplice in US massacre in Minab

In a message on Tuesday, Majid Nili Ahmadabadi remembered the martyrs of the US bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh School in the city of Minab, saying 100 days have passed since the bloodiest missile attack on a school in modern times, a crime in which 168 students and staff were massacred, whose crime was nothing more than carrying books, pencils and thoughts.

Slamming the continued inaction of those who claim to be the defenders and advocates of human rights, he said they have, in effect, stood by criminals by their silence, justification, and hesitation in condemning this war crime.

The Iranian envoy further noted that the shame would not only fall on the perpetrators of the bloodshed, but history will not forget those who "cowardly took refuge in silence instead of standing by the victims."

On the very first day of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran on February 28, US Tomahawk missiles struck Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, killing most of the schoolchildren and teaching staff.

The US attack and heart-wrenching scenes sparked a wave of public grief and anger in Iran and elsewhere, with the Islamic Republic calling it a clear example of a war crime, a violation of international law, and a direct attack on civilians.

Despite the shocking dimensions of the tragedy, Western governments have refrained from explicitly condemning the perpetrators of the attack and have remained silent on the tragedy.

On February 28, the US and Israeli waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran which led to the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, high-ranking military commanders, civilians and massacre of over 168 innocent schoolchildren in an elementary school in Minab.

MNA