How Iran's attack on Israel redefined regional equations?

Iran's missile attacks on the occupied territories in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut must be assessed as more than a temporary military response. This action was in fact a multi-layered strategic message sent to Tel Aviv, Washington, and the entire West Asia region. At a time when the Zionist regime and some American circles, following the recent forty-day war, were trying to present an image of the weakening of Iran's deterrence power, Tehran's missile response showed that not only has this goal not been achieved, but the Islamic Republic of Iran still possesses the ability to be a determining factor in the region's security equations.

The most important message of this attack was that the recent war could not weaken Iran's will and ability to respond. One of Tel Aviv's main objectives in entering the war was to create the impression that after enduring military, economic, and political pressures, Iran would no longer be capable of a direct and effective response. However, the massive missile launches toward targets in the occupied territories showed that Iran's missile infrastructure remains active, capable, and ready for operations.

In fact, Tehran's response constitutes a clear failure for Israel's strategic calculations. Tel Aviv hoped the recent war would lead to the erosion of Iran's military power, but recent events showed that not only has Iran's missile capability been preserved, but the capability for rapid decision-making and execution of operations at the strategic level is still at the Islamic Republic's disposal. This matter is important for the Zionist regime because any future security and military planning of this regime must be based on the reality of Iran's power, not on political imaginations and wishes.

The second message of this attack relates to the Axis of Resistance. Israel's attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut was in fact an attack on one of the most important political and social centers of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran's response showed that Tehran still considers Lebanon's security and stability and Hezbollah's position as part of its deterrence equations. This indicates that, contrary to extensive Western and Israeli media propaganda about the distancing of Axis of Resistance actors from one another, the strategic ties between Iran and Hezbollah remain firm.

In this context, perhaps the most important strategic achievement of Iran's missile attack is the formation of a new deterrence equation. For years, the Zionist regime had tried to carry out its attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and even Iran without paying direct costs. But Tehran's recent response sent the message that aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut could be accompanied by a direct response against the occupied territories. In other words, what some Israeli analysts refer to as "Beirut in exchange for Haifa" is turning into a new security equation.

Such an equation can severely limit the Zionist regime's freedom of action. Henceforth, any military action against Lebanon will not be defined solely within the framework of the northern front, but may lead to a wider confrontation with Iran. This significantly increases the security costs of decision-making in Tel Aviv and can play an important role in curbing the aggressive behaviors of this regime.

On the other hand, Iran's missile attacks also carried an important message for the United States. In recent months, Washington has tried to use military pressure and threats to gain more concessions in the negotiation process and regional dossiers. Iran's response showed that Tehran still utilizes its hard power capacities as an effective tool in diplomatic equations. In other words, Iran sent the message that military pressure will not only fail to cause its retreat but can lead to increased tension and regional costs.

Another notable point is the demonstration of Iran's capacity for recovery and restoration of its military power. One of the important indicators of power in modern conflicts is the ability to rapidly rebuild operational capabilities after a conflict. The recent response showed that Iran has performed remarkably in this area and has been able to maintain its missile and command capacities within a relatively short period after the war. This is a serious warning to Iran's enemies, as it shows that even in the event of large-scale conflicts, it is not possible to completely eliminate or disable the Islamic Republic's deterrence capability.

This attack also highlighted the limitations of Israel's military strategy against Iran. The experience of past battles against Hamas in Gaza or Hezbollah in Lebanon had led some Israeli circles to imagine that they could apply the same pattern of continuous pressure, periodic attacks, and attrition against Iran as well. However, the fundamental differences between Iran and other regional actors have rendered such a strategy ineffective. Iran is a regional power with vast geographic depth, diverse military capacities, and independent defense capabilities, and for this reason, the possibility of applying Israel's previous patterns against it will be very limited.

Moreover, the recent missile response also enhanced Iran's deterrence credibility at the regional level. The countries of the region are closely following recent developments, and their assessment of the balance of power has a direct impact on their political and security behavior. The demonstration of Iran's ability to respond quickly and directly can strengthen Iran's position in the calculations of regional actors and show that Tehran remains one of the decisive players in the security structure of West Asia.

At the domestic level of the Zionist regime, these attacks will also have significant consequences. Israeli society has faced numerous security and political crises in recent months. Each successful missile attack deep into the occupied territories intensifies the general sense of insecurity and raises serious questions about the effectiveness of defense systems and government decisions. Consequently, Iran's response is not only a military operation but also a factor in increasing political and social pressures on the leaders of the Zionist regime.

Overall, Iran's missile attacks on the occupied territories in response to Israel's aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut should be considered a turning point in the region's deterrence equations. This attack showed that the forty-day war not only did not destroy Iran's power to react, but the Islamic Republic has still maintained the ability to impose costs on its enemies. The formation of new deterrence equations, the increase in the costs of aggression for Israel, the strengthening of the Axis of Resistance's position, the sending of a message of power to America, and the proof of the continuity of Iran's missile capability are among the most important consequences of this operation; consequences that can have a profound impact on the course of regional developments in the months and years to come.

MNA