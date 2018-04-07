‘Retouch’ wins Best Actress for Sonya Sanjari at Sukhum filmfest.

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri has won the Best Actress award for Sonya Sanjari at the 1st Sukhum International Film Festival in Abkhazia.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

'Retouch' has recently won the Best International Short award at the 16th Audi Dublin International Film Festival (ADIFF) in Ireland.

The 1st edition of Sukhum International Film Festival was held in Abkhazia from 2 to 7 April 2018. The program of 2018 constituted only of short fiction films, but will open up for feature-length films and documentaries in the future.

