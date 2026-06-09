Netanyahu’s ‘life project’ for Iran has utterly ‘failed’

“Because they are not accountable for anything, they can say ‘let’s go against Donald Trump and let’s fight with our own force’,” said Levy. “We cannot do it by ourselves.”

He told Al Jazeera that Netanyahu surely knows he’s lost the fight against Iran after decades of promoting the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

“The project of his life was Iran and the belief that Iran can be defeated by force. This was proven fake in the last two rounds [of attacks] in Iran,” said Levy.

“I’m sure he’s realised it by now that his life project just failed. He doesn’t admit it. It’s very hard to admit, but he has no other choice because reality proves that nothing [has] changed. None of the goals in Iran were achieved and will not be achieved with another circle of violence.”

MNA