Iran Army Ground Force ready to decisively respond to threats

He made the remarks during a visit to the operational units of the 71st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Abuzar in the western border region of the country, emphasizing the all-out and comprehensive readiness of the units of the Ground Force to carry out assigned missions and confront any potential threats against the country.

Referring to the importance of ensuring sustainable security in border areas, he emphasized the need to continuously maintain and enhance the deterrence capability and operational readiness of the ground force.

The security of the country's borders is the result of the efforts, readiness, and powerful presence of the Armed Forces, Major General Jahanshahi underlined.

He seized this opportunity to appreciate the unsparing efforts and Jihadi spirits of staffers and commanders of the Ground Force of the country, stressing the continuation of the process of improving combat readiness in line with fulfilling the assigned missions.

He reiterated that the Army Ground Force are at the apex of its readiness to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country with utmost power.

MNA/6855042