Israeli regime cabinet makes latest decision on Lebanon

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist regime's security cabinet approved in its meeting today, Tuesday, to attack Beirut if a rocket is fired from inside Lebanon into the occupied Palestinian territories even without reaching a political agreement.

The deicison comes in continued violation of the US-brokered ceasefire, something that takes place every day. It violates the ceasefire by carrying out operations inside Lebanon and carrying out assassination and causing destruction. Hezbollah has targeted Zionist soldiers inside and outside Lebanon in response to such acts of terrorism.

This decision by the Zionists was made after Iran warned this regime that the Iranian armed forces will respond to any attack on Beirut and southern Lebanon as Lebanon is a part of the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

MNA/6855169