IRGC strikes Haifa in retaliation for petchem attack

The IRGC said Monday they struck industrial facilities in Haifa with missiles in retaliation for a US-Israeli attack on an Iranian petrochemical plant, warning that continued targeting of civilian and energy infrastructure would engulf all regional energy targets.

In a statement, the IRGC public relations office said Aerospace Force personnel launched the missile strike in response to the enemy aggression against one of Iran's petrochemical industries. The IRGC said similar industrial facilities in Haifa were hit.

The statement warned that the "Zionist enemy" had started a dangerous game by targeting civilian installations and oil industries, and that the scope of the response would encompass all energy targets in the region.

"The consequences for the global economy will be borne by the main arsonist in this arena, America," the IRGC said.

MNA