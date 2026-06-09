  1. Politics
Jun 9, 2026, 2:56 PM

In 2 months:

Trump has claimed war-ending deal with Iran 37 times

Trump has claimed war-ending deal with Iran 37 times

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – The delusional US President Donald Trump has claimed war-ending deal with Iran 37 times in two months, stemming from the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The CNN published the report on Tuesday, saying there is no indication such an agreement is any closer than it was in early April.

The analysis traces a series of public statements, social media posts, and media interviews in which Trump repeatedly predicted that an agreement was close at hand or asserted that Iran was eager to conclude one.

According to the analysis, Trump first announced after the unilateral ceasefire he declared on April 7 amid Iran's successful retaliation, that the two sides were "very far along" and needed two weeks for "the Agreement to be finalized and consummated."

He concluded at the time by saying that "it is an Honor to have this Long-term problem close to resolution."

The CNN noted that no such resolution followed, but said the US president continued to suggest that an agreement was imminent, according to Press TV.

The analysis stated that, including the period before the ceasefire, Trump has made such claims at least 37 times through social media posts, public appearances, and conversations with the media.

"There’s no indication that’s any more true today than it was back on April 7," the article read.

It added that Trump "keeps saying it, either because he’s delusional, trying to calm the financial markets or thinking he can will it into existence."

MNA 

News ID 245199

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