Why does Iran insist on including Lebanon in ceasefire deal?

In the view of many Western observers, the talks between Iran and the United States are defined primarily around bilateral issues, the nuclear program, or sanctions relief. On that basis, the question arises: why does Tehran insist that any potential agreement with Washington not be confined solely to bilateral matters, and that a ceasefire in Lebanon and a halt to attacks against Hezbollah also be part of it?

The answer to this question requires an understanding of how Iran views regional security. Unlike many Western powers that divide Middle Eastern crises into separate dossiers, Tehran believes that regional developments form a set of interconnected crises that cannot be managed in isolation. From Iran’s perspective, the security of Lebanon, the situation in Palestine, Iraq, and even the process of negotiations with the United States are all components of a single equation.

On this basis, Iranian officials say that an agreement that addresses only one part of the crisis and ignores other destabilizing factors cannot be sustainable. From Tehran’s viewpoint, if the United States seeks de-escalation with Iran, it must also pay attention to the set of factors that generate tension—and one of the most important of these is the situation in Lebanon and the military pressure against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah in Iran’s View: A Strategic Ally, Not an Independent Dossier

To understand Iran’s stance, one must first grasp Hezbollah’s place in Tehran’s strategic calculations. In mainstream Western analyses, Hezbollah is often described as a Lebanese actor or a regional armed group. But in Iran’s view, Hezbollah is part of a regional deterrence structure that has taken shape over several decades.

From Tehran’s perspective, the experience of numerous wars between Israel and Arab states has shown that Israel’s military superiority faces constraints only when regional actors possess effective deterrence capability. Within this framework, Hezbollah is regarded not merely as a political ally, but as one of the main pillars of the regional balance of power.

For this reason, Iran does not view persistent attacks on Lebanon or efforts to weaken Hezbollah as merely a domestic Lebanese issue; rather, it assesses them as part of a process of altering the region’s security balances. From this angle, a deal that ignores the security of one of Iran’s most important regional allies would, in Tehran’s eyes, lack strategic value.

In the thinking of Iranian decision-makers, the core problem with many past agreements has been that they focused solely on a specific issue, while other tension-generating factors remained active. The result of such a situation has been that even after an agreement was reached, the cycle of mistrust and tension was reproduced once again.

Hence, Tehran seeks to design any future potential agreement in such a way that it is not merely a technical or temporary deal, but part of a broader framework for reducing regional tensions.

Regional Security from Tehran’s Perspective

In recent years, Iran has repeatedly stated that regional security cannot be defined selectively. From Tehran’s viewpoint, one cannot expect Iran to accept restrictions or move toward de-escalation while its regional allies are under military or security pressure.

This approach is rooted in the concept of “interconnected security.” According to this concept, insecurity in one part of the region can rapidly spread to others. Consequently, any attempt to create stability must take all major actors into account.

For this reason, Iran believes that a ceasefire in Lebanon is not a side issue, but part of the main equation for de-escalation in the Middle East. From Tehran’s perspective, a deal that ignores Lebanon would only manage part of the crisis and would preserve the grounds for instability.

A Message to Washington: Durable Agreement or Temporary Deal?

Iran’s insistence on including Lebanon in any potential agreement also constitutes a strategic message to Washington. This message rests on the idea that reaching a durable agreement requires a comprehensive view of regional crises.

In Tehran’s calculations, if the United States merely seeks to resolve a specific dispute while simultaneously allowing tensions to continue in Lebanon, Palestine, or other parts of the region, any agreement will be at risk of collapse. In other words, Iran does not differentiate between its own security and the security of its regional allies.

This point has become even more significant following developments in recent years. The increase in regional conflicts, the expansion of cross-border attacks, and the intensification of geopolitical rivalries have led Iran to stress an integrated regional security approach more than ever.

Conclusion

The issue of Lebanon is in fact a symbol of a larger discussion. What Iran is pursuing is not simply a halt to the fighting in one country, but rather the recognition of a new reality in the Middle East—a reality according to which no sustainable agreement will be possible without taking regional actors and balances into account.

From Iran’s perspective, the era of agreements signed solely between governments that have no effect on realities on the ground has come to an end. Tehran believes that any successful agreement must simultaneously cover political, security, and regional dimensions.

Accordingly, a ceasefire in Lebanon and a cessation of military pressure against Hezbollah are not tactical demands, but part of Iran’s definition of regional security and sustainable stability.

Iran’s insistence on including a Lebanon ceasefire and the status of Hezbollah in any potential agreement with the United States does not stem merely from political support for a regional ally. This position is rooted in Tehran’s particular understanding of the Middle East’s security structure—a structure in which the security of different actors is interdependent, and regional crises cannot be divided into separate dossiers.

From Iran’s point of view, an agreement that focuses only on bilateral issues but fails to address the main sources of tension in the region will be doomed to instability. For this reason, Tehran is trying to ensure that any future agreement leads not only to de-escalation between Iran and the United States, but also to a broader framework for regional stability.

This approach may be met with skepticism in Washington or some Western capitals, but the reality is that without understanding this strategic logic, it will be difficult to grasp Iran’s positions in the negotiations and the conditions it sets for future agreements. For Tehran, the issue is not just a single agreement; it is about shaping new security arrangements capable of preventing the recurrence of repeated cycles of tension and conflict in the region.

MNA