Egyptian popular support for Iran amid the Zio-American war

This support is not a fleeting reaction but a natural extension of a shared history of resistance against occupation and colonialism. This harmony is particularly evident in the historical synchronization between the October 1973 War, in which the Egyptian army liberated Sinai, and current events in Iran — especially those occurring around the 10th of Ramadan in the Hijri calendar.

Historical memory: From the liberation of Sinai to completing the path

On October 6, 1973 — corresponding to the 10th of Ramadan 1393 AH — the Egyptian army launched its historic offensive across the Suez Canal, shattering the heavily fortified Bar-Lev Line and restoring Arab dignity after the 1967 Naksa (setback). The war of attrition and liberation lasted six years, from 1967 to 1973. Ordinary Egyptians — farmers, workers, and young men — bore the heaviest burden, offering their lives as martyrs or enduring captivity as prisoners of war. The enemy was clear: Israel, backed by unconditional American support.

Today, the average Egyptian citizen sees Iran as continuing this very path. After decades, Iran is facing the same enemy and defending its sovereignty and that of the region against the identical alliance. This popular perception is not merely theoretical; it is deeply emotional and rooted in history. The ordinary Egyptians who served as infantry in the 1973 war, or their fathers and grandfathers, view Iran’s steadfastness as revenge for Egyptian martyrs and a response to the humiliation suffered by prisoners. Consequently, Egyptians across social classes — particularly the working class and simple citizens — have launched an unprecedented grassroots media campaign on social media platforms. Videos, memes, analyses, and popular songs denounce American-Israeli aggression while expressing 100% support for Iran. This is not a government-orchestrated effort but a spontaneous expression of the popular conscience.

Iran’s consecutive victories: Evidence of shifting power balances

For the second time in less than a year, Iran has managed to withstand and prevail against the combined forces of the United States and Israel. The first confrontation occurred in June 2025, while the second took place in late February 2026. In both cases, the outcome was the same: a resounding failure to achieve strategic objectives.

Despite initial strikes targeting Iranian leadership, the US and Israel could neither destroy Iran’s nuclear program nor realize their ambition of regime change. The United States suffered significant losses in its air power and strike capabilities. The active phase of the conflict lasted less than 40 days. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz forced America into a rapid retreat in the face of an impending economic disaster — especially with the approaching FIFA World Cup and its global market implications. Prominent American military and economic experts have openly acknowledged Washington’s defeat, citing flawed intelligence from Mossad that misled President Trump’s decisions. The American administration, at the presidential level and through its spokespeople (including references to figures like Hegseth and Rubio), engaged in systematic misinformation, attempting to portray the operations as successes. In reality, the results were strategically and economically zero.

This Iranian resilience strongly reminds Egyptians of the October War victory, where initial surprise and determination overcame technological superiority.

The Egyptian people and digital popular media: Weapons of resistance

In the neighborhoods of Cairo, Alexandria, and Upper Egypt, ordinary citizens sit with their phones, creating content that exposes Western propaganda. Some videos recall the martyrs of 1973, while others show scenes from Iran, repeatedly emphasizing that “the enemy is one.” This support reflects a popular rejection of American and Zionist hegemony and a belief that the fall of Iran would pave the way for targeting Egypt and other Arab countries. Many argue that Iran is fighting the battle for the entire nation.

Despite the official Egyptian diplomatic position, which calls for de-escalation and the protection of Persian Gulf security, the Egyptian street remains deeply sympathetic to the Iranian resistance. This apparent contradiction reflects an implicit harmony between popular awareness and official policy — even if not overtly visible — a characteristic that has historically distinguished Egypt.

Future prospects: Toward stability based on justice

The Egyptian people’s support for Iran sends a clear message: the region no longer accepts unilateral hegemony. The common enemy — Israel and the unconditional American backing behind it — is uniting the peoples of the region. Just as Egypt liberated Sinai, Iran’s steadfastness is helping shape a more just regional order.

Arab leaders must listen to this popular voice. True peace will not come through surrender but through strength and unity. Iran has not only achieved military resilience; it has proven that popular will and indigenous technology can confront the world’s strongest alliance.

In conclusion, the Egyptian people — with their simplicity and profound historical depth — remain a pillar of support for every resistance movement. From Ramadan 1393 to the present Ramadan, the message remains the same: dignity cannot be bought, and martyrs are never forgotten. Iran continues the path that Egypt began, and the Egyptian people stand with it — even if official political calculations differ.

Dr. Ahmed Moustafa is Director and Founder of the Asia Center for Studies & Translation, and a Non-Resident Research Fellow at VIIMES in Vienna, Austria.