Araghchi holds calls with Qatar, France, UK FMs, Asim Munir

Araghchi discussed and consulted with Jean-Noël Barrot and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Foreign Ministers of France and Qatar in separate phone calls, about the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the repeated violations of the ceasefire on the Lebanese front by the Zionist regime and the latest regional developments.

The top Iranian diplomat also discussed the latest regional developments in separate phone calls with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Turkish Hakan Fidan and Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistani Army, regarding the latest regional developments following Iran's response to the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the Zionist regime.

Iran responded to Israel's criminal aggression in Lebanon in southern Lebanon and Beirut's Dahiyeh on Sunday evening by firing dozens of missiles. It has warned that if Israeli regime keeps attacks on Lebanon, there will be more crushing reponses.

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