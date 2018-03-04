‘Cold Breath’ goes to Hong Kong SIFF 2018

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian film 'Cold Breath' by Abbas Raziji will be screened in the competition section of the 15th Hong Kong Salento International Film Festival (HKSIFF).

Each year, the Salento International Film Festival, founded in 2004 in south Italy, presents the “Best of the Fest” films to international destinations like Zurich, London, Hong Kong, New York, Santiago del Cile, Moscow and San Petersburg, as part of a world tour.

Abbas Raziji’s ‘Cold Breath’, which took part in the 14th SIFF in Sep. 2017 and won Best Actress Award for Bita Badran, will now vie at the 15th SIFF in Hong Kong, on May 12.

‘Cold Breath’ recounts the story of 30-year-old Maryam, born a woman and living as a man, struggling with conforming to societal gender norms. When her daughter succumbs to cancer, she now must find a way to pay for treatment through a journey of love, survival, fears and secrets.

The film had also participated at the 2017 London Independent Film Awards.

MS/4242580