‘Retouch’ wins Best Fiction at Belarusian filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Retouch’ directed by Kaveh Mazaheri has won the Best Fiction award at the 4th Short Movie Club Film Festival in Belarus.

Mazaheri’s short film ‘Retouch’ managed to scoop the Best Fiction award in competition with six other top films vying at the fourth edition of Short Movie Club Film Festival.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ is the story of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she cannot do anything but to witness the unfolding of this tragic event.

'Retouch' has recently won four top prizes at the 9th session of Cinalfama Lisbon’s International Film Festival in Portugal.

The fourth edition of Short Movie Club Film Festival was held on 23-25 February, 2018, in Belarus.

