IRGC starts "Operation Nasr" by targeting Israeli airbases

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced the launch of "Operation Nasr," with IRGC Aerospace Force fighters attacking key centres at two of Israel's most strategically significant air bases, Nevatim and Tel Nof.

The IRGC's public relations office said the operation began on Monday morning, dedicated as a tribute to the martyrs of the 12-day war, and was carried out under the codeword "Ya Heydar Karrar."

In its statement, the IRGC said the operation was launched in direct response to Israeli missile strikes on Iranian radar sites at three locations across the country.

"With trust in Almighty God, minutes ago the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force launched Operation Nasr, targeting key centres of the strategic air bases of Nevatim and Tel Nof," the statement read, citing the Quranic verse: “Those who have been attacked are permitted to take up arms because they have been wronged. God has the power to help them.”

The IRGC statement emphasised that the speed of response to Israeli military aggression and the scope of its target bank are core features of operations at this stage of the conflict.

The statement added that all IRGC combat and operational units are at full readiness to conduct wider retaliatory operations across all fronts, with action plans prepared in line with various enemy scenarios.

MNA