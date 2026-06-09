FFIRI denounces US to cancel ticket quota for 2026 World Cup

With only three days left before the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and in contravention of the conventional sporting frameworks by the host country, US authorities obstructed the presence of Iranian football fans at stadiums where Team Melli will play three matches in the group stage.

According to the regulations and common procedures set by the international governing body of football (FIFA), 8% of the ticket capacity for each match is allocated to the federations participating in the World Cup, so that fans of each country can purchase tickets through official mechanisms and in coordination with their respective federations.

The FFIRI therefore began to sell tickets for the national team’s matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt through its official website, after it had received the relevant quota.

However, in an unexpected move, the quota allocated to the FFIRI has been withdrawn, and it is currently impossible to sell even a single ticket to fans of the national team through the federation website.

This is while many Iranian football fans had put all their trust in the officially announced process, and made necessary plans to support Team Melli at the stadiums, where it is going to play its World Cup fixtures.

In a statement on Tuesday, the FFIRI condemned the move, emphasizing that stripping the enthusiasts of their right to acquire the legal and official quota of allocated tickets is an act that goes against the spirit of international competitions, and the principle of equality among participating countries.

“The move has raised serious questions about the role of non-sporting and political considerations in the process of organizing the world’s largest football tournament,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

MNA