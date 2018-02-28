Iran, Germany hold consular meeting on visa facilitation

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – A joint consular meeting was held between Iran and Germany on Tue. in Tehran during which the sides conferred on facilitation of visa issuance for university students, academics, and businessmen.

The joint meeting was chaired by consul-generals of the two countries’ foreign ministries on Tuesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, the two sides’ delegations discussed a range of consular topics including the facilitation of visa issuance for university students, academics, and businessmen, as well as the need for further legal cooperation and extending more assistance and support to the nationals of both countries.

At the end of the meeting, the sides voiced their satisfaction with the results and noted that the next consular meeting would be held in Germany.

During their stay in Tehran, the German consular delegation also held talks with Hossein Panahi-Azar, deputy for Iranians and parliamentary affairs at the Foreign Ministry.

MS/4239004