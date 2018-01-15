Germany accounts for 60% EU investment share in Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Alireza Daemi said about 60 percent of European Union’s investment in the Islamic Republic of Iran belongs to Germany.

Daemi made the remark on late Sunday in a meeting with the chairman and members of Investment Association of German Companies in Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

He noted that “suitable ways have been paved for the Ministry of Energy to host prestigious German companies in MENA region in the field of investment. We hope that this get-together meeting will create suitable opportunity for broadening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.”

Germany makes up of 60 percent of EU investment in Iran, he said, adding, “Iran and Germany established very good economic relationship with each other especially in the past years in such a way that most of Iran’s business relationship with EU member states is carried out via Germany.”

He emphasized the two countries of Iran and Germany established very good relationship in the past years in the field of transfer of technical knowhow and technology, he observed.

Fortunately, Germany’s role in broadening bilateral ties is undeniable, the deputy minister of energy stressed.

Daemi pointed to the amicable cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Germany in the issues related to water and climatic change and said, “moreover, the two countries have high potential in the field of offering legal consultations and financial assessment of projects as well as banking exchanges.”

