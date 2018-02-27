JCPOA strengthens scientific ties between Tehran, Berlin

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), title of Iran’s nuclear deal, has strengthened scientific relations between Tehran and Berlin to a great extent.

German Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold made the above remark on Tuesday at the venue of School of Science and Technology of Iran and pointed to the significance of scientific cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Germany and added, “scientific cooperation between the two countries has been strengthened especially after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action inked in mid-July 2015.”

Given the above issue, School of Science and Technology of Iran hosted organizing the 1st Conference of Iran and Germany Science Day today in the presence of German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor-Berchtold, deputy Ministry of Science, Research and Technology for Research, Technology and International Affairs and more than 100 Iranian and German researchers.

In the inaugural ceremony of this prestigious Conference, the ambassador pointed to the age-old history of scientific cooperation between Iran and Germany and added, “the relationship between the two countries in the scientific, technical and training fields dates back 100 years ago when Iran and Germany founded the first scientific and technical school in Iran.”

After a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany), rosy and bright future was opened between the two countries of Iran and Germany in scientific field particularly, the German ambassador maintained.

He referred to the trip of German Minister of Education and Research to Iran in Oct. 2017 and emphasized, “the two countries initiated several activities since 2015 for the establishment of joint cooperation and now, the time is ripe to take giant stride in scientific field.”

The two countries of Iran and Germany enjoy high potentials and capacities in various fields that should be addressed in expert-level session, the ambassador concluded.

Chancellor of Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) Dr. Mohammad Ali Barkhordari was the next speaker in this prestigious Conference who expounded on the history of activities and performance of this academic center and added, “10 faculty members of the university are among one percent of world’s top scientists.”

IUST has been tasked with establishing fair cooperation and interaction with German research centers, he said, adding, “for this purpose, the first edition of Iran and Germany Science Day was held at this leading Iranian academic center.”

More than 100 top Iranian researchers and university lecturers attended the Conference, the chancellor concluded.

