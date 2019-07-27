Malaysia ready to invest in Iran’s Alborz province: envoy

He made the remarks in a meeting with officials of the province’s chamber of commerce after paying a visit to a permanent exhibition which displays the capabilities of Alborz in various industrial sections.

The envoy highlighted in the meeting that the grounds for the investment of Malaysian businesspersons in Alborz province are ready.

He went on to say that Malaysians can cooperate with and invest in Iranian companies in fields such as food, construction, and medical equipment.

MAH/IRN83412401