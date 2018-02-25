No need to meet IAEA requirements for N-propulsion

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Sunday that nuclear propulsion does not need permission from the IAEA.

“Considering the maritime potentials of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the international arena and the fact that Iran is one of countries with high water traffic in the world, it is necessary to use the nuclear propulsion technology,” said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, on Sunday.

The Iranian legislator made the remarks touching upon the start of nuclear propulsion projects and activities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He described the measure as a move toward tapping the potentials in exploring the oceans and providing fuel for submarines.

“Nuclear propulsion is not an issue that the International Atomic Energy Agency is unaware of,” said the lawmaker.

“The Mr. President’s decree of starting the nuclear propulsion project has been issued and the supports have been provided for constructing the buildings and so far no international entity has protested against it,” recounted Mr. Boroujerdi.

