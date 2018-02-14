Iran to prioritize national interests if US violates JCPOA

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iran will act according to its own interests if US violates the nuclear deal, chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said Wed. while noting Washington’s continued attempts at stonewalling the pact.

The Chairman of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, made the remark in a meeting with the Chairman of European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister on Wednesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Boroujerdi highlighted the need for preserving the nuclear deal as an international agreement, and voiced Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with EU on combating terrorism, adding “we appreciate the EU’s support for the JCPOA, and hope that our relations will further develop in the trade and economic spheres under the full implementation of the nuclear deal.”

“The principled policy of Iran is based on development of relations based on mutual respect with all European countries, and if there has ever been any reduction in the level of ties between Iran and any European country, it was a decision made by the other country under the influence of the US policies,” Boroujerdi said.

The EU official, for his part, noted EU’s all-out support for the implementation of the nuclear deal, adding “Europe deems the Iran nuclear deal constructive for the global peace and stability and backs the full implementation of all its provisions by all parties to the agreement.”

“The EU parliament also welcomes and supports the removal of anti-Iran sanctions under the JCPOA,” McAllister stressed.

He went on to add, “we believe that talking to one another is better than talking about one another. That is why we are here in Tehran today to increase the level of mutual understanding by exchanging views on matters of mutual interest, as well as regional and international challenges.”

