Iran stays within main limits of nuclear deal, IAEA report shows

Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential quarterly report by the U.N. atomic watchdog.

According to Reuters, the Islamic Republic of Iran did not exceed limits on its stocks of low-enriched uranium and heavy water, and did not enrich uranium beyond a limit of 3.67 percent purity mandated by the agreement, which also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.



The agreement has been heavily criticized by US President Donald Trump, who has called on European allies and Congress to help fix what he calls its “flaws”.



The report added that Iran had told the agency by letter of a decision that “has been taken to construct naval nuclear propulsion in future”.



The IAEA had requested “further clarifications and amplifications”, adding that if a decision had been reached to build new facilities for naval nuclear propulsion, it needed to supply initial design information.